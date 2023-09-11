A Caregiver Resource Fair will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Center, 900 Whiting Drive.
Many local and area agencies will be on site to provide information about what services are available in our area. A FREE lunch is available from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Call to reserve your meal at 605-665-1055. The meal is sponsored by Goglin Funeral Home.
