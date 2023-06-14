BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is offering a free online course for people who regularly care for a friend or family member with health problems or a disability.
The course, “Caregiving for Rural Families,” is designed to help caregivers learn about long-term services support, how to help someone with routine tasks like bathing or brushing teeth, and how to prepare for emergency situations.
From preparing meals to helping with housework to managing finances, the Centers for Disease Control reports that one in six adults in South Dakota is a caregiver. Leacey E. Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, said many caregivers are entering their roles unprepared. They often realize how much they don’t know in the middle of a crisis when decisions must be made quickly.
“The unfortunate news is the crisis is often related to a fall, which is the leading cause of injury-related deaths in South Dakota,” said Brown.
Brown created the online, self-paced “Caregiving for Rural Families” course in collaboration with Theresa Garren-Grubbs, SDSU Clinical Assistant Professor in the College of Nursing. One of the things the course teaches is different terms caregivers may encounter in their new role.
“Our goal is to help you become an informed consumer,” said Garren-Grubbs. “Terms like nursing home or hospice are most well-known, but there are so many more steps before each of these options that many consumers are unaware of.”
Brown and Garren-Grubbs also encourage prospective caregivers to consider taking the course, citing CDC data that suggests one in nine people who are not currently caregivers will be in the next two years.
“It’s never too early to learn about caregiving. Most of us will need a caregiver and are unprepared for the cost of professional caregiving, so we rely on unpaid friends or relatives. ‘Caregiving for Rural Families’ can help you learn what you need to know before you become a caregiver,” advised Brown.
For more information, contact Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, at 605-394-1722 or Leacey.Brown@sdstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.