The Yankton Community Library is excited to host nationally recognized folk singer/songwriter Chris Vallillo for a performance entitled ‘The Roots of Rural Music’ on Thursday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room.
Ideal for teens and adults, this performance is free and open to the public, with no registration required. Free-will donations will be accepted on behalf of the Friends of the Library.
This concert is funded by the South Dakota Arts Council and the Friends of the Yankton Community Library.
Vallillo will also be performing additional programs at the National Music Museum in Vermillion on Friday, March 3, at noon (“NMM Live! Chris Vallillo and the Historic Instruments of Illinois”) and at the Mead Cultural Education Center in Yankton on Saturday, March 4, at noon (“Feed Your Mind: The Farmer Is The Man”).
