In Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, Union County reported five new cases, according to the Department of Health’s website.
The county, which earlier saw a case surge in mid-spring, has now recorded 33 new cases since July 1. In total, it has 156 known cases with 128 recoveries (+1 from Monday). It has 27 active cases. The county reported 21 new tests processed.
Yankton County recorded three new positive tests Tuesday, giving it 88 known cases to date. The county has 13 active cases. There were 19 new tests processed.
Clay County reported one new case, its 94th. It also registered one new recovery (84). It has 10 active cases.
Charles Mix County also reported a new positive test, lifting its total to 97. Two recoveries were reported (43). There are 54 active cases in the county.
Hutchinson County recorded one new case, its 18th. Four cases are active.
Also, Bon Homme County’s case total was amended downward by one to 13. There is now one active case in the county.
South Dakota statewide statistics for Tuesday included:
• Total Cases — 7,572 (+48)
• Total Tests — 92,164 (+786)
• Active Cases — 864 (+8)
• Deaths — 109 (0 change)
• Recoveries — 6,599 (+56)
• Hospitalizations — 744 ever hospitalized (+2); 62 currently hospitalized (-1)
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported three new deaths in its daily update posted late Monday, bringing the state total to 288.
There were 227 new cases reported, giving the state 21,399 known cases.
Dixon County reported two new positive tests, lifting its overall total to 55.
Total hospitalizations in Nebraska rose to 1,431 (+10), while the number currently hospitalized moved to 101 (+3).
There have been 16,025 recoveries to date (+165).
The state processed 4,580 new tests Monday, raising its total to 217,481.
According to The Associated Press, the vast majority of people recover from COVID-19. The World Health Organization says people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases can take three to six weeks to get better.
———
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880; for Nebraska, visit http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx
