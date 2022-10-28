OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District announced that the Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee (MRRIC) will hold a plenary session Nov. 15-17, 2022, in Omaha.
The meeting will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Omaha Downtown beginning at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, and concluding at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The draft MRRIC meeting agenda can be found online at: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/mrrp/mrric/. The MRRIC meets two to three times each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.