HURON — In honor of Earth Day, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director for Rural Development South Dakota Nikki Gronli announced investments of $35,820 in two South Dakota communities. These investments will expand renewable energy resources.
“These investments will provide energy efficiency and directly impact the businesses’ bottom line,” said Gronli. “USDA is proud to celebrate Earth Day through local partners to improve rural resiliency.”
These South Dakota projects are part of a larger national announcement of 165 projects across 40 states, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands.
The details of the two South Dakota projects are:
• A $20,000 grant to Commercial State Bank, a locally owned bank in the rural community of Wagner will be used to purchase and install a 73,060-kilowatt hour (kWh) roof-mounted solar array. This project will realize $5,844.80 per year in savings and will replace 76,030 kWh of electricity per year (32%) which is enough electricity to power seven homes.
• A $15,820 grant to purchase and install a 35.1 kilowatt (kW) roof-mounted solar array at Lau Repair, Inc. located near Summit. This project will replace $4,377.33 per year in energy costs and will replace 51,359 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year (50.41%) which is enough electricity to power four homes.
