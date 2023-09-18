SPRINGFIELD — On Saturday afternoon at the Springfield Community Services Center, more than 100 people were in attendance to take part in a bridge naming ceremony to honor U.S. Army Lt. Peter H. Monfore.
Monfore, a Springfield native, was killed in action Sept. 19, 1951, during the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge in North Korea.
Naming bridges in honor of combat veterans who died while serving their country is an initiative of the Governor’s office and the South Dakota Departments of Military, Transportation and Veterans Affairs. Over the past five years, 41 bridges have been dedicated to 45 soldiers.
Saturday’s ceremony featured dignitaries from the military, including members of the Dwight Wood American Legion Post 132 Auxiliary and Post 323, who hosted the event.
The day, however, belonged to Peter Monfore’s family and the soldier himself.
He had a remarkable journey on his way to Korea. As the Hon. Casey Wardynski told part of the story of Pete’s military career, it was noted that he was selected to attend West Point and graduated in four years, then was almost immediately sent to Korea where he was on the front lines and soon leading 100 men — he was just 24 years old. He was in charge of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, also known as Love Company.
“He could have taken an assignment to be an assistant to the general, but he wanted to be on the front lines with his men,” Wardynski said. “He was a natural leader.”
When Lt. Monfore’s nephew, Peter Monfore Neil, spoke about his uncle, it was with reverence and gratitude.
“He had a great gift to make people better,” he said. “I think about all the things he missed out on in life because of his sacrifice for our country. He was only 24, never married, never had kids. I would just encourage everyone to be like Pete.”
As several people spoke about the history of the battle that would take Lt. Monfore’s life, it was clear that he more than fought bravely for his country and for the men under his command.
On the night of Sept. 19, 1951, his company was ordered to lead a night assault on Hill 851 during the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge in North Korea. His company was successful in capturing the hill. Monfore was killed in action that day while defending his position. He was a recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross.
According to officials in attendance, it was learned that, during the battle, the company exhausted most of its ammunition supply. While making sure his men were in bunkers to prepare for an incoming Chinese counter-offensive, Lt. Monfore ran through the open areas collecting ammunitions and weaponry for his men as he went from foxhole to foxhole. It was during this action that he was felled by enemy sniper fire.
Stories were told Saturday about the days growing up near the river bottom in Springfield as part of a tight-knit family. His living siblings recalled how they all found out about his death in Korea.
According to his sister, Diana Monfore Neil, who had just been wed earlier that summer, their mother found out via telegram and then went on to tell other family members. His brother James was getting ready to play football for the University of South Dakota/Springfield (then Southern State College) against South Dakota School of Mines when he was approached by his coach. His youngest brother was in Wisconsin at the time and his parents drove from South Dakota to inform him.
The loss cast a pall over the family for years, Diana said. “My mother never really talked about it,” she said. “He was gone, but he was always with us.
“Everyone looked up to Pete,” she said. “He was such a good example and brother.”
Her younger brother, Thomas, was quick to point out Pete’s faith as a major component of his life. “Everything Pete did was guided by his faith,” he said. “He strongly believed in Jesus Christ and tried to live his life in service to him.”
After the ceremony, the Department of Transportation erected the signs on the Emmanuel Creek Bridge on Highway 50 west of Tyndall.
In a release, Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs, had this to say about not only Lt. Monfore, but all fallen veterans:
“Whenever and wherever this nation has been called, in times of darkness and danger, as well as in times of peace and prosperity, veterans have been there and have proudly carried the torch of liberty for all to see. Our fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memories live on in the hearts of their loved ones and our state. Naming our South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen gives us the opportunity for remembrance, reflection, and respect — for honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. They cherished liberty and loved freedom enough to lay down their lives to preserve our way of life.”
