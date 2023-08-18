The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company is holding auditions for its upcoming show, “Baskerville,” by Ken Ludwig, to be held Monday, Aug. 21, and Wednesday, Aug. 23, both days at 7 p.m., at the historic Dakota Theatre, 328 Walnut Street, Yankton.
Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (“Lend Me a Tenor,” “Moon Over Buffalo”) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic “The Hound of the Baskervilles” into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.
