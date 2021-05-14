PICKSTOWN — The 23rd annual Fishing Benefit will be hosted on Friday, June 4, at Lake Francis Case, Pickstown.
This is a family-friendly fundraising event — bring your children and enjoy a day of fishing together. The entry fee includes eligibility for weigh-in prizes, pork loin supper and an entry gift — and children under 16 are free. There are also expanded chances to win with men’s, women’s, and kids’ prizes categories.
The weigh-in will take place at the North Point Fish Cleaning Station.
You are asked to register by Thursday, June 3.
Proceeds benefit Hope Haven’s service programs for individuals with disabilities.
To register, visit https://www.hopehaven.org/events/annual-fishing-benefit-1.
