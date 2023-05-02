The Yankton Antique Auto Association will be holding their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. May 10 at The Sunrise Apartments, 2015 Green Street.
There will be a special speaker, Sally Abild from The Farmers’ Daughters’ Sewing Museum. Anyone interested in sewing is encouraged to attend.
