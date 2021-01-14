Heaven Wicke, 23, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for maintenance of financial responsibility and driving under the influence.
Tanner Arpan, 18, Wagner, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
Brett Sack, 59, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for maintenance of financial responsibility, driving with a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident (unattended vehicle).
Kendall Thomas II, 42, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
Douglas Herman, 39, Scotland, was arrested Wednesday for driving with a revoked license.
Jordan Pravecek, 29, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence and open container in a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.