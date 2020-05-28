More vendors will be at the market this weekend from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
New rules are in effect to comply with the need for social distancing due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The vendors are given more space to be sure they are within compliance. Enter on the west side of the parking lot, follow the markings and exit at the Southwest corner of the lot.
The Market is a great way for people who live in or are visiting Yankton to discover our beautiful downtown district and businesses, to purchase direct from the farmer and to find art and specialty products.
