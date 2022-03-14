A minimum-security state prison inmate at the Yankton Community Work Center has been placed on escape status.
Inmate Dubusries Balkcom left the center without authorization on Sunday, March 13.
Balkcom, 42, is a Black male. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 207 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Balkcom is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County and unauthorized ingestion from Union County.
If you see Balkcom or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.
Leaving a non-secure facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
