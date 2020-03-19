SD COVID-19 Testing Resumes; 3 New Positive Cases Reported

PIERRE — South Dakota reported three new positive COVID-19 tests Thursday as testing was resumed after adequate supplies were received.
In a late-afternoon telephone conference Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem said testing was done on 94 high-priority cases, of which three came back positive. All three were in Beadle County.
Noem added that two of the cases appear to be travel related. Health authorities are now investigating to determine if there has been any sign of community spread.
“Today, as far as we know, we are not yet at the level of community spread,” Noem said.
The three new cases involve two males and one female. The age ranges are 30-39, 40-49 and 60-69.
So far, South Dakota has a total of 14 positive cases.
Noem said she is also extending the state order on telework activities to March 30.
The governor also stressed a lot of the good works and deeds being done in this health crisis.
“We will get through this. We always do. We’re tough,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.