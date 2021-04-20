Zoning Matter Creeps Ahead

Hopes for a resolution to the Article 5 amendment question in June as planned are quickly fading.
During the regular meeting of the Yankton County Commission Tuesday, Commissioner Don Kettering gave an update on the Planning Commission’s progress with the amendment process.
“There’s still a couple of areas that we haven’t reached 100% collaboration on,” he said. “Our decision to keep the process rolling is to forward the revisions we’ve made to the commission and identify the areas that need some additional work on.”
He suggested that it may be best to hold a joint meeting between the County Commission and the Planning Commission to discuss the remainder of issues.
Chairperson Cheri Loest noted that the amendments would need to have a formal hearing at a Planning Commission meeting. Requiring a 10-day notice, that would mean any joint meeting to decide final touches would have to occur later this week or next Monday or Tuesday (the day in which Drainage Commission is set to meet) at the latest if it were to go to the May 11 Planning Commission meeting.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said he was not open to having a special meeting so quickly.
“As important as this is, I just think we need to not rush it,” he said. “This is a busy time of year. People are getting out in the fields and there’s all kinds of stuff going on. Now we’re getting told, ‘The important meeting is next week.’ I’ve got my week booked up.”
Loest countered that the process has been far from rushed.
“We’ve been doing this since January and we had this discussion at the last meeting,” she said. “We discussed zoning changes all of last year and these documents have been out there. I do sense Don’s urgency and if we don’t force ourselves to a timeline, we get nothing achieved.”
She said that the next regular meeting of the board on May 4 must be the one to decide what amendments the board will move forward with to be discussed by the Planning Commission.
“We repeat this discussion every meeting,” she said. “We are going to hold ourselves to a plan, so May 4 at our County Commission meeting — maybe it’s just the five commissioners — our task between now and May 4 is to watch the videos of (the last two Planning Commission) meetings. You will gather all of the comments from all seven of the planning commissioners, and when we come here May 4, we’re going to have a final document. That puts us on a June 15 Planning Commission meeting for a first hearing, and then that puts us well into July 6 and 20 for County Commission hearings, and that’s if we don’t have any special meetings. … If we’re here at 1 or 2 in the morning, it’s getting done.”
Loest said an invitation would be extended to Planning Commission members for this meeting and that it will be noticed that a quorum of both boards could be present.
Commissioner Joseph Healy agreed that it would be best to move forward.
“We’ve been talking about it and talking about it,” he said. “We’ve gone through the motions over and over. I think we’ve got the information.”
Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox was absent during Tuesday’s meeting.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Heard quarterly reports from several county departments;
• Heard presentations on county employee insurance;
• Heard a short presentation on the need for more housing;
• Approved two plats.
