WEST DES MOINES, Iowa— Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc., of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee.
The list below outlines the products that have been voluntarily recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Items are listed by UPC/Product:
• 02-47309-00000 — Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
• 02-47310-00000 — Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
• 02-47260-00000 — Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
• 02-45920-00000 — Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
• 02-46794-00000 — La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
• 02-46795-00000 — La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
• 75450-12681 — Bon Appetite Gift Basket
• 75450-12588 — Deluxe Delights Gift Basket
The Best By expiration ranges for the impacted cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.
Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098. For more information, visit the FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.
