PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Department of Environment and Natural Resources are seeking to fill internship and seasonal positions for summer 2021. These are paid positions providing an excellent opportunity to earn real world experience.
The departments are offering internships with the following programs and locations:
• Forestry Health and Rural Forestry, located in Rapid City
• Community Forestry, located in Sioux Falls
• State Fair, Marketing/Events, located in Huron
• Plant Pest Survey Specialist, three positions, Statewide
• Surface Water Quality, two positions, located in Pierre
• Watershed Protection, multiple positions, located in Pierre, Vermillion or Rapid City
• Wildland Fire, located in Rapid City
Seasonal positions include:
• Recycling and Waste Pesticide Program, two positions, located in Pierre
• Water Rights Program, four positions, statewide
• Geological Survey, three positions, Vermillion
An agricultural science, environmental science, or engineering background is preferred for some positions. All positions require good oral and written communication skills, and the ability to work cooperatively with private land and business owners and the general public.
Refer to the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources (BHR) for specific positions requirements. Contact BHR at: https://bhr.sd.gov/, or call 605-773-3148.
