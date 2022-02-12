District 18 Lawmakers Address Housing Issues

From affordable housing and daycare to Ivermectin and vaccine mandates, District 18 lawmakers fielded a variety of questions at Saturday’s cracker barrel session.
Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Reps. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) and Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) met with constituents during the hour-long session, held at RTEC.
At the cracker barrel, one of the questions dealt with affordable housing.
In the House, Stevens and Cwach both voted for a bill that would provide tax relief for certain types of homes. The measure cleared the House with one vote to spare, clearing the required two-thirds majority.
“Nobody’s against affordable housing,” Stevens said, but he noted the issue often becomes entangled in debates over policy, philosophy and funding.
“It like fighting over how to save a drowning person,” he added.
Cwach noted the measure came out of a summer study on workforce and housing. The bill would lower the excise tax for certain homes. The move is intended to lower housing costs and get more tradesmen into the industry. However, the fiscal impact would need to be seen.
The measure now moves to the Senate Taxation Committee, Hunhoff said. She supports efforts to provide more affordable housing, but she also wanted to learn how much the bills would reduce state revenues and impact other programs.
In terms of affordable housing, Hunhoff noted the waiting list for prisoner-built housing from Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.
The District 18 lawmakers noted the crunch for acting on bills as the shorter session moves toward its conclusion.
Hunhoff said her Joint Appropriations Committee will receive revenue projections Monday, which will play a key role in crafting a budget for fiscal year 2023. The state has benefited from federal COVID relief money, but the Legislature must still pare down the spending requests, she said.
The Legislature has received a large number of bills this year, and committees are doubling up their committee meetings during the day to handle the volume, Stevens said.
Lawmakers are still vetting a number of bills in order to determine which ones will move to the floor for final consideration, Cwach said.
