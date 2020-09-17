WAGNER — The FBI has launched an investigation into this week’s fatal stabbing in Wagner.
The bureau is working on the apparent stabbing death that occurred Tuesday night (Sept. 15) on the Yankton Sioux reservation, FBI spokesman Kevin Smith told the Press & Dakotan.
The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Isaac Primeaux, Smith said.
“A subject in the death is in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” he added.
Wagner Police Chief Tim Simonsen told the Press & Dakotan the stabbing occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday on tribal land. The suspect was apprehended on non-reservation land and was placed in the custody of federal authorities, he added.
The FBI has begun work on the case, Smith said.
“The FBI has opened a case and is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death, gather evidence and interview witnesses with assistance from federal, state and tribal law enforcement partners,” he said. “Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota for any charging decision.”
The name of the person in custody would be released after a charging decision is made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Smith said.
At the present time, there are no other suspects in the case, he said.
Federal investigations are conducted differently than state or local cases regarding information released, Smith said. The FBI doesn’t typically offer updates during the course of active investigations, he added.
