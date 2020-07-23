This weekend, members of the Yankton High School (YHS) Class of 2020 will receive their diplomas in person, in a ceremony that, in a way, started two months ago with a virtual event.
The event is set for noon-1 p.m. Sunday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
In case of inclement weather, YHS has alternate plans to hold two ceremonies in the main gym. Students with last names Ament through Lange would walk from noon-1 p.m. and students with last names Langely through Yaggie would walk from 2-3 p.m.
The main reason the football stadium was chosen as the venue was that graduates would fit on the field when spaced six feet apart, YHS Principal Jennifer Johnke told the Press & Dakotan. Also, the attendees could better social distance in the stands.
“Each graduate was issued six tickets to share with those that they want to attend,” she said. “Due to social distancing, we are not allowing anybody in who does not have a ticket.”
Years ago, YHS graduation was held on Crane-Youngworth Field, but it hasn’t happened since the high school moved to the current building in the mid 1990s, Johnke said.
“They are really excited to be able to have a ceremony and they’re excited to have it on the football field,” she said. “They’re excited that this is going to be a little bit unique compared to recent graduations from the high school.”
A hot day is anticipated, so the outdoor ceremony will be brief and casual.
“It’s going to be a shorter ceremony than we are normally accustomed to. It should conclude in 30 minutes or less in order to get the graduates off of the field and back into some shade and air conditioning if they need it,” Johnke said. “We have told the graduates that they can choose not to wear their gowns. They could just wear the cap, if they choose, because their gowns are black and those can get pretty warm. We also said they can wear shorts and carry an umbrella if they would like.”
Meanwhile, parents are happy that the graduation is happening after all.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional graduation was canceled in the spring, along with other traditional senior events, including prom and an in-person awards night.
When the July graduation was originally announced, schools had been closed since mid-March and no one could be sure that an in-person event — even one three months later — would be possible.
In May, parents organized a senior parade, and the school district put together a virtual graduation to recognize seniors’ accomplishments.
“Typically, we have three speakers who audition from the senior class,” Johnke said. “But those three that were chosen gave their speeches in the virtual graduation. In order to streamline the program, we won’t have the speakers at this ceremony.”
Also in the virtual graduation, students’ names were read along with honors, and each was given a chance to address classmates in prerecorded video clips.
At Sunday’s event, seniors will stay seated while diplomas are brought to them.
“I believe it’s 175 who are going to walk through. Well, I shouldn’t say ‘walk’ — who will ‘participate’ in the graduation ceremony on Sunday,” Johnke said. “There are some seniors who are unable to attend. We will recognize them by name and recognize the fact that they were unable to attend due to the change in date.”
Feedback from parents has also been good.
“They were so nervous that we wouldn’t be able to do anything,” she said. “They’re just excited to be able to have something to recognize the graduates.”
The students worked hard for 13 years to get to graduation, so recognizing that is important, Johnke said.
“We’re just excited that we’re able to recognize our 2020 graduates,” she said. “They deserve to be recognized and we’re just so glad that this will work out.”
