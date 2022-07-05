Due to the high heat index, an increased chance of storms, and no alternative locations available, the Yankton Area Summer Band Concert scheduled for 8 p.m. tonight (July 5) has been cancelled.
Join the band next week at Riverside Park for the final Yankton Area Summer Band Concert featuring the South Dakota National Guard’s performance group, Mission Essential Brass.
The Yankton Area Concert series is sponsored by Yankton Area Arts and Yankton Parks and Recreation. For more information, call Yankton Area Arts (605) 665-9754.
