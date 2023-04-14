Threat Against Wagner School Investigated; No Danger Found
P&D File Photo

WAGNER — Authorities and school officials aren’t releasing information on a threat against the Wagner school, but they believe it poses no credible danger.

No details are being released about the nature of the threat, how it was delivered and any suspects in the case. The threat apparently came between Thursday night and early Friday morning, with school officials deciding to hold Friday classes as usual.

