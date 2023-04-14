Threat Against Wagner School Investigated; No Danger Found

WAGNER — Authorities and school officials aren’t releasing information on a threat against the Wagner school, but they believe it poses no credible danger.
No details are being released about the nature of the threat, how it was delivered and any suspects in the case. The threat apparently came between Thursday night and early Friday morning, with school officials deciding to hold Friday classes as usual.
Wagner Police Chief Damon Griffith confirmed Friday afternoon that police visited the school and an investigation remained under way. The school consists of about 1,000 students in pre-K through high school, all under one roof.
The case is being handled by the Wagner Police Department, Charles Mix County Sheriff and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Griffith said.
“We determined there it was a non-credible threat, and there was no danger to the students or the school,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “At this time, the investigation process continues and we don’t feel there is a threat to the community.”
Griffith wouldn’t comment on whether the threat may have been tied to the death of a Wagner teenager earlier in the week.
The DCI was already working on the Wagner teen’s death, which occurred Monday. Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota attorney general’s office, said Thursday the fatal incident remained under investigation.
Mangan couldn’t be reached Friday for comment on either the school threat, an update on the earlier death or if the two were connected.
Wagner Superintendent Matt Yost told the Press & Dakotan that authorities felt sure the threat didn’t pose any danger to students and staff. However, they were free not to attend school Friday if they held safety concerns.
Yost didn’t immediately know the number of students, if any, who didn’t attend classes Friday.
Because of the ongoing investigation, school officials can’t release more information, Yost said. However, he did confirm the threat was received outside normal school hours.
The district sent out a message around 7:40 a.m. Friday informing school district patrons about the situation, Yost said. The message was sent before the start of classes, he said.
“We made sure we alerted our constituents that there were rumors circulated overnight and that the safety of our students was our No. 1 concern,” he said. “We worked with our local police chief and determined there was not a credible threat. The school ran as normal, and we had a great day.”
Yost acknowledged the district operates on safety protocols, not disclosing further details for security reasons. The district uses the services of a school resource officer.
“When we get information (like this threat) either inside or outside of the school day, we take it very seriously,” Yost said. “Our school resource officer and administrative staff, along with the local police department, remain in contact outside of school hours.”
In the case of the threat, school officials contact the local police and provided the available information, Yost said. “We came to the decision that we felt it was very safe for the students (to attend classes),” he added.
In response to a Press & Dakotan question, Yost said he couldn’t comment on the death of a Wagner teenager earlier this week and whether Friday’s threat may have been related to the boy’s death.
Schools of all sizes and locations are dealing with security issues, Yost said.
“In today’s age, school safety has definitely risen to the top of the list for administrators,” he said. “We make sure our students are safe, and part of that (process) involves strategic planning not only with the budget, building and capital outlay but also with safety.”
Wagner school officials will remain in contact with law enforcement regarding their investigation of the threat, Yost said. At this point, school officials plan to hold classes and activities next week as usual, he added.
