100 Years Ago
Friday, May 7, 1920
• Erick Iverson reached Yankton fifty-two years yesterday. The first work he did in Yankton, he says, was to plant potatoes a half day for two dollars.
• The plan for the first refrigerator car of the present day originated in the mind of D.W. Dake, of Wessington, a small village west of here.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 7, 1945
• Probably Yankton’s most keyed-up individual as reports of Germany’s unconditional surrender poured over the world this forenoon was Fire Chief Cecil Bauer whose responsibility it was to set off the celebration locally whenever the announcement became official. Chief Bauer is reported to have kept a hand on the fire whistle “throttle” all morning in readiness for the big news. His “go” sign was to be President Truman’s statement, none other.
• The tractor school for instruction of high school youths in Yankton and surrounding country is to be held tomorrow at Foerster park here if weather conditions are favorable, or at the Peterson farm implement house on Douglas avenue if they are not. The school is intended to instruct high school boys in the proper care of various parts of a tractor.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 7, 1970
• A three-day voluntary strike was in its second day at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln Thursday. The strike was called by about 5,000 students, about a fourth of the NU student body, to protest American intervention in Cambodia and student deaths at Kent State University.
• Tryouts for “Wait Until Dark”, first production of the summer season by the Lewis and Clark Playhouse, will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10, it was announced today by David Bell, Yankton College junior who will be directing the opening show.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 7, 1995
• No paper
