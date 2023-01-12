100 Years Ago
Saturday, January 13, 1923
• The path on the college campus between Ward Hall and the library received a coat of cinders yesterday.
• Harry Nielsen has about decided he needs a radio in his business and is taking the preliminary steps of wiring up.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 13, 1948
• A lengthy and spirited discussion of Yankton’s current plumber-licensing problem was the principal item of business at last night’s meeting of the city commission, and the conference room was packed with plumbers and applicants, all of whom participated in the controversy. Toward the end of the discussions, all applications for plumber licenses before the board were approved, but a new ordinance governing this field of city business is in the making.
• Members of the Yankton Community Concert Association are reminded that an appearance of Todd Duncan, celebrated baritone of international acclaim, is scheduled to sing in the high school auditorium here tomorrow evening starting at 8:15 p.m.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, January 13, 1973
• Highway Director Jack Allmon said today that South Dakota ranks fourth in the nation in complying with Federal Highway Safety Standards. Only three states, Virginia, New Hampshire and Delaware, were above South Dakota in the Federal Highway Safety ranking.
• The University of South Dakota was recently awarded a $6,431 Institutional Grant by the National Science Foundation. This makes a total of $41,125 the University has received in Institutional Grants from the foundation in the past three years.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 13, 1998
• Patrick McGinnis received the Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Award on Dec. 28, 1997. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop #133, Tom Merrill, Scoutmaster. His project was refurbishing rooms at the Women’s Shelter. He is the son of Gary and Janet McGinnis, Yankton, and the fifth son to receive the Eagle Scout Award.
• After basking in 60 degree weather in recent weeks, the Yankton region received a jolt Monday with 2.5 inches of snow and highs in the single digits. Yankton recorded a Monday high of 3 degrees and a low of minus 3 degrees, but afternoon gusts dropped the wind chill to minus 33 degrees amidst sunshine.
