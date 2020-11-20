Suit Filed Against S. Dakota Marijuana Amendment

PIERRE — Two South Dakota law enforcement officers have filed a lawsuit seeking to block Constitutional Amendment A, passed by the state’s voters this month, legalizing recreational marijuana.
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and the South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent, Col. Rick Miller, filed two causes of action contesting Amendment A’s constitutionality. The challenges were filed Friday in Hughes County Circuit Court at Pierre.
The lawsuit focuses on two major arguments: Amendment A addresses multiple subjects, which violates the state’s “one subject” rule for ballot measures; and that the amendment seeks to insert an entire new article into the constitution and therefore should follow instead the revision process.
South Dakota voters passed Amendment A by a 54-46% margin in the Nov. 3 general election. In the same election, South Dakotans passed Initiated Measure 26 (IM 26), which legalized medical marijuana, by a 70-30% margin.
South Dakota, a traditionally conservative state, drew national attention as the first state to pass both recreational and medical marijuana in the same election. Because the two ballot measures do not contain an emergency clause, they do not become law until July 1, 2021.
The law enforcement officers’ lawsuit filed Friday doesn’t challenge Initiated Measure 26. However, IM 26 could be altered or repealed by the South Dakota Legislature. Voters approved Measure 26 in every county of the state except Harding, Haakon and Douglas counties.
In a press release, Thom and Miller said they were challenging the constitutionality of Amendment A, not the election outcome itself.
“I’ve dedicated my life to defending and upholding the rule of law,” Thom said. “The South Dakota Constitution is the foundation for our government, and any attempt to modify it should not be taken lightly. I respect the voice of the voters in South Dakota. However, in this case, I believe the process was flawed and done improperly, due to no fault of the voters.”
Miller echoed those sentiments in his statement.
“Our constitutional amendment procedure is very straightforward,” he said. “In this case, the group bringing Amendment A unconstitutionally abused the initiative process. We’re confident that the courts will safeguard the South Dakota Constitution and the rule of law.”
The political group promoting both Amendment A and Measure 26 responded Friday to the filing of the legal challenges.
The “South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” organization released the following statement to the Press & Dakotan.
“We are prepared to defend Amendment A against this lawsuit,” the organization said. “Our opponents should accept defeat instead of trying to overturn the will of the people. Amendment A was carefully drafted, fully vetted and approved by a strong majority of South Dakota voters this year.”
To a number of observers, Friday’s lawsuit wasn’t unexpected.
A Sioux Falls lobbyist told a Yankton audience this week that a court challenge remained an option for those seeking to block Amendment A.
David Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spoke to a Zoom meeting of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce and Yankton media. He outlined the possible political and legal scenarios.
South Dakota legislators can’t change the recreational marijuana law because it’s a state constitutional amendment, Owen said. However, the measure could face a court challenge because it addresses multiple subjects, including medical marijuana and industrial hemp.
The South Dakota Chamber had strongly opposed Amendment A but wasn’t part of the lawsuit filed Friday. Owen said his organization didn’t plan to file legal challenges.
“We (the South Dakota Chamber) aren’t going to be leading that effort,” he said of a court challenge.
As for IM 26, Owen foresees the Legislature seeking to alter the medical marijuana measure in some way. “My belief is that you will see some tries for some restrictions,” he said.
At the state level, two South Dakota state agencies — the Department of Revenue and the Department of Health — are charged with developing rules for implementing the two marijuana measures.
In their press release, Thom and Miller said their causes of action focus on the alleged unconstitutional drafting and proposal of the recreational marijuana issue as a constitutional amendment.
First, the causes of action cite this clause in Article XXIII Sec. 1. of the South Dakota Constitution: “A proposed amendment may amend one or more articles and related subject matter in other articles as necessary to accomplish the objectives of the amendment; however, no proposed amendment may embrace more than one subject.”
The lawsuit points to South Dakota voters’ passage of Constitutional Amendment Z, known as the “one subject rule,” in 2018.
The lawsuit alleges Amendment A covers at least five separate subjects: (a) “legalize marijuana” (b) “regulate recreational marijuana” (c) “tax marijuana” (d) “require the Legislature to pass laws regarding hemp” and (e) “require the Legislature to pass laws … ensuring access to marijuana for medical use.”
Second, the lawsuit emphasizes Amendment A attempted to insert an entirely new article into the Constitution, and therefore needed to follow the revision process set out in Article XXIII Sec. 2 of the Constitution.
The Amendment A proponents failed to follow that basic textual requirement, the lawsuit claims.
Sixth Circuit Court Judge Christina Klinger signed the initial commencement action. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Robert Morris of Belle Fourche and Matt McCaulley of Sioux Falls.
On Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem released a statement on the filing of the lawsuit against Amendment A.
“In South Dakota, we respect our constitution,” she said. “I look forward to the court addressing the serious constitutional concerns laid out in this lawsuit.”
The governor has expressed her opposition to both ballot measures. She said the legalization of marijuana in South Dakota would be harmful for the state, particularly families and the younger generation.
In the Nov. 3 election, Amendment A passed by a margin of 225,260-190,477. In that election, South Dakota recorded 74% voter turnout.
In southeast South Dakota, Amendment A received majority approval in Yankton, Clay, Union and Lincoln counties. The measure was opposed in Charles Mix, Douglas, Bon Homme, Hutchinson and Turner counties.
Given the Amendment A challenge is now part of pending litigation, neither Thom nor Miller will make further comment, the press release said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.