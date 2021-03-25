MONROE — A 42-year-old Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died Monday night in a one-vehicle fatal crash four miles east of Monroe.
Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup was eastbound on 268th Street when, at 8:35 p.m., the vehicle went into the south ditch and eventually rolled.
Joshua Darling, who was the driver, was not wearing a seat belt. He was thrown from the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
