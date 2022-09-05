The public is invited to attend the St. John the Baptist Lakeport Church’s 38th celebration with a Non-Denominational Memorial Service at the church on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. with various individuals participating.
The memorial service will recognize people associated with the Lakeport Church and Cemetery and the Nedved Cemetery. Family names of those buried in both the Lakeport and Nedved cemeteries will be read. Msgr. Carlton Hermann, Father William Osborn, and Leona Mazourek Cwach will each have a short history read about them.
A potluck dinner will be held at the American Legion Hall in Tabor at noon following the memorial service at the Lakeport Church. Bring a dish to share and your own table service. Coffee and cold drinks will be provided.
A cleanup day at the Lakeport Church has been set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Bring cleaning supplies and a snack to share, if you are interested.
The Lakeport Church is located approximately 10 miles west of Yankton or six miles southeast of Tabor off of S.D. Highway 50 on 431st Avenue and Lakeport Road west.
Any questions, call Art Kotalik at 605-661-7109; David Cap at 605-364-7509; Alan Feilmeier at 605-660-1548; or Sherry Povondra at 605-463-2571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.