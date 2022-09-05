The public is invited to attend the St. John the Baptist Lakeport Church’s 38th celebration with a Non-Denominational Memorial Service at the church on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. with various individuals participating.

The memorial service will recognize people associated with the Lakeport Church and Cemetery and the Nedved Cemetery. Family names of those buried in both the Lakeport and Nedved cemeteries will be read. Msgr. Carlton Hermann, Father William Osborn, and Leona Mazourek Cwach will each have a short history read about them.

