State Delays Decision On Proposed Tabor-Platte Trail

PIERRE — The South Dakota Railroad Board has decided it needs more information before acting on a proposed recreational trail for an unused rail bed in the southeast part of the state.
“Friends of the Tabor to Platte Rail To Trail” members gave their presentation Wednesday during the railroad board meeting in Pierre. Trail supporters see state approval of the project as crucial in securing a federal grant for an estimated $2 million to $2.5 million to cover the first phase from Platte to Ravinia.
Friends co-chair Ron Wagner of Tyndall said the grant comes under the American Recovery Act through the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). Unlike other federal grants, these funds are distributed as projects are received and deemed worthy.
As a result, the federal money could run out before the Tabor-Platte trails proposal receives consideration, Wagner said.
“We have a Jan. 31, 2022, deadline, but we want to submit the application before Jan. 1,” he said. “We’re a little bit under the gun. We started this spring in working on this grant and meeting the application deadline. We are working with District III Planning and Development office in Yankton on the grant application.”
The Friends organization is seeking to create a 75-mile recreational path between Tabor and Platte on an unused portion of the Napa-Platte rail line. The trail could connect with Yankton and Lewis & Clark Lake trails.
The Friends organization consists of 26 members from Charles Mix County, Bon Homme County and the Yankton Sioux Tribe. The membership could expand in the future, including Nebraska entities as well as the Ponca and Santee Sioux tribes.
At first, the trail would focus on the 28 miles of line from Platte to Ravinia that was rail banked in 2007 and meets the rail-to-trail criteria. However, the Friends proposal would provide a regional concept that could eventually include nearly two dozen towns on the line and connect with north-central and northeast Nebraska.
Friends committee member Jon Corey spoke about trail design.
“Ravinia to Platte would be the western one third of the trail and we would get it done first,” he said. “Within those (28) miles, we have nine bridges that would need to be re-decked.”
In determining costs, Corey said the estimate calls for 37,000-38,000 tons of gravel to re-deck the bridges with rails on the side. He has consulted with those who worked with re-decking of the Mickelson Trail in the Black Hills.
Friends publicity co-chair Janet Wagner of Tyndall spoke about the organization’s efforts with public information about the project.
“We know there will be concerns and pushback as well as support for the conversion (from rail to trail),” she said.
To inform the public, the committee has established the website www.tabortoplattetrail.com, Wagner said. The site contains the organization’s meeting minutes and agendas as well as information on the separate committee meetings. The committee’s Facebook page has received more than 300 likes, she said.
The committee has given more than a dozen presentations to area groups, as well as to the Bon Homme and Charles Mix county commissions, she said. The Wagners had planned to attend a Bon Homme County Commission meeting earlier this month for a follow-up presentation but were unable because of a long-planned overseas trip, she said.
The couple plans to attend a future commission meeting, she added.
The District III Planning and Development office in Yankton has assisted with the Friends presentations and has drawn up a map sent to all 376 property owners along the proposed Platte-Tabor line. Committee members have also conducted interviews with Yankton media.
“The Friends of the Tabor to Platte trail are not trying to hide anything or keep the project secret,” Wagner said. “We’re trying to put out more information about the trail well in advance, and more public meetings are scheduled. We plan to hold three separate meeting in Tyndall, Wagner and Platte to further explain the project.”
Friends secretary Robert Foley of Tyndall provided an update on his work with government relations. The organization plans to provide information on the environmental impact and the financial and liability requirements, he said.
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is working with the Friends on validating the trail cost estimates, Foley said. The desired grant requires a 20% match, which means local fundraising, he added.
In its response, Railroad Board members said they needed more definite answers on long-term financial, maintenance and liability issues. They also want a firm sense of the written and oral comments both for and against the project.
Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said the state needs more information on the project before giving its approval. “You (rail board members) need at least the timing of when they are looking to submit an application and the public input received,” he said.
On the other hand, the Friends also need to know more about the state’s intentions and support, Foley said.
The Friends hope to hold its three public meetings starting in October, Foley said. Ron Wagner added that the organization wants firm cost estimates before taking the proposal to public meetings.
Jundt noted the public meetings need to be conducted as formal proceedings with the results available for state review.
Also Wednesday, the South Dakota Rail Authority considered the trails project. At the rail authority meeting, Bon Homme County Commissioner Ed Van Gerpen of Avon expressed his concerns about the proposed project.
Van Gerpen, also a former state legislator, noted the tracks and rail beds haven’t supported any major usage for 35 years. He sees the rails as too weak, with some of the adjacent areas engulfed by trees that would become snow traps. Also, he spoke of concerns about drainage issues and the need for fencing to keep livestock off the trail.
He pointed to what he sees as the need for major dirt work and other action before the trail would become feasible. He questioned if the counties would need to shoulder finances and liability for the transition and maintenance of the trail.
Van Gerpen said he has heard concerns from adjacent property owners concerned about their personal safety and the impact on their land and property.
“When you put in this trail, we don’t know who is going to use it. They call it a recreational trail, but anyone can use it,” he said. “I know a farmer who lives close to the tracks and doesn’t want to set a trail there at all, with the all the strange people coming through.”
The Bon Homme County Commission hasn’t acted on the Friends’ request for a resolution of support, Van Gerpen said, adding that he holds many unanswered questions.
“I’m not going to sign their resolution until I have some information,” he said.
During the Railroad Board meeting, Foley said the project plans to move forward regardless of the federal grant outcome.
“If we fail to receive the EDA grant, it’s a setback, it’s not a fatal blow,” he said.
Ron Wagner agreed.
“If we don’t get the grant, the project isn’t dead,” he said. “We’ll just keep working on it.”
The rail board will put the Tabor-Platte trail on the agenda for the October meeting.
