Incumbents, Villanueva Have Big Night

The Yankton City Commission will see the return of two incumbents and a new face joining the board.
During Tuesday’s municipal election, Mike Villanueva was the top vote-getter while commissioners Nathan Johnson and Bridget Benson also retained their seats.
The three soundly defeated challengers Curt Bernard, Stacey Nickels, Michael Grave and Thomas Bixler.
For more information, see Wednesday’s Press & Dakotan.
