Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Milton Monterroso Merida, 23, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Maxwell Richman, 25, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Lyndon Harrison, 20, Omaha, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Blaine Knutson, 32, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving with a revoked license and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Antoine Gay Sr., 47, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Manuel Granados, 28, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for interruption of communication (misdemeanor) and aggravated assault (domestic).
• Minnie Rouse, 36, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, receiving a stolen vehicle, petty theft (all others $400-$1,000), possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
• Lucas Gaukel, 21, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance; receiving a stolen vehicle; petty theft (all others $400-$1,000); obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; possession of drug paraphernalia; and on two arrest warrants and a warrant for failure to appear.
• William Apple, 35, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
