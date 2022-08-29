City Approves Funds For SAC Fitness Facility

The Summit Activities Center’s (SAC) won’t be closing its fitness operation in 2023.
Following a nearly 2 1/2-hour special meeting of the Yankton City Commission Monday, the board voted unanimously in favor of continuing the fitness operation at the SAC while also continuing to explore potential third-party operations as well as how to improve the operation in the meantime.
The special meeting came amid public outcry over plans for the city to divest in the SAC’s fitness operations while continuing to maintain the pool and rental spaces at the facility. The City had originally announced plans to either offload the fitness area and leave it in the hands of a third-party vendor or close it entirely if none could be sought during meetings on the budget earlier this month. Reasons cited included changing trends in fitness and mounting expenses.
Commissioner Nathan Johnson, who was previously a reporter with the Press & Dakotan, explained Monday that the concerns about ballooning costs have been on the board’s mind for years.
“We do need to go down this road with our eyes wide open to the challenges we face,” he said. “This issue is not a new one. Some of you may remember, in my former lifetime, I was a reporter and I pulled up a story where in 2010, I was writing about this issue before us today where the City Commission and city staff were concerned about the rising operational costs of the Summit Activities Center.”
However, at last week’s regular meeting of the City Commission, dozens of community members packed the commission chambers at RTEC with several speaking in opposition of the proposed closure as well as producing a petition with nearly 400 signatures urging the City Commission not to divest in the fitness operation.
Monday’s special meeting started with City Manager Amy Leon laying out how the city’s budget works, along with what factored into the original proposal to divest.
She also noted that there has been little appetite among third-party entities to take on the fitness operation due to the current fitness climate.
“We have had some third parties evaluate our operations understanding that we may not be the best fitness operators,” she said. “They have turned us down, looking at our numbers and citing the market that is available to us.”
She said the city is continuing to seek out potential third parties and is even in very preliminary discussions with the YMCA.
Leon said that the city is open to working with members of the public as well on how to improve the operation in the meantime.
“If the commission wants to continue the operation, I think it makes sense to continue to look for ways to increase revenue and increase membership,” she said. “We had some community members who had offered to help with that, and we are, as a staff, receptive to that. I think there’s some people with some expertise — both in business in general, but also in fitness — that could help us out.”
Commissioner Mason Schramm made a motion to keep fitness operations intact while continuing to seek potential third-party vendors.
Johnson said he really learned something about just what the SAC’s fitness operations have come to mean for the public that he didn’t previously realize.
“If you listen to me talk, sometimes you’ll hear me speak about emotional infrastructure,” he said. “One thing I’ve learned through this process is that I underestimated what emotional infrastructure the Summit Activities Center is in Yankton. People are very tied to it, and understandably so. … It’s hard to put a price tag on love. We’ll talk about numbers, but we’re also talking about love for the SAC, and that’s what brought all of you out here tonight.”
From there, public comment was sought from an audience that overflowed into the hallways.
Among those speaking was Beth Kathol, executive director of Ability Building Services (ABS) in Yankton.
“We work with about 130 citizens of Yankton, and the Summit Activities Center is a big quality-of-life (asset),” she said. “It’s a real comfortable place and real accessible place for people with intellectual, and sometimes physical, disabilities to go and walk.”
While the vast majority of speakers spoke favorably of keeping fitness operations going at the SAC, former City Commissioner Charlie Gross raised concerns with this direction.
“You have roughly a third of the memberships that you had 10 years ago and you’re not going to get revenue back,” he said. “All you’re going to do is increase the loss year after year. How do you justify that is my question to the commission.”
However, former City Commissioner Craig Sommer said that fitness at the SAC is by no means a lost cause.
“You can doom-and-gloom it to death, that’s not going to fix things,” he said. “If you’re willing to get a committee together that will go in and look at it with some expertise, you’re not afraid to make some changes, you’re not afraid to think outside the box, the previous 30 years of experience I have is, this is an opportunity.”
