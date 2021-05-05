Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Blaine Knutson, 32, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Rett Sartwell, 30, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Joshua Drury, 44, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license.
• Stephanie Schurman, 33, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold and on two warrants for breach of conditions.
• Theresa Hanson, 50, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on two unspecified warrants.
• Sean Bentley, 19, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for purchase, receiving, consuming or possession of tobacco under 18.
• Jane Waiter, 56, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Jonathan Knox, 26, St. Francis, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and speeding.
• Taite Marksmeier, 22, Norfolk, Neb., was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• John Eissler, 56, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Brett Sack, 59, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for violation of probation.
• Tyler Johnson, 19, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for eluding a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor).
• Michael Meyer, 55, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a probation hold.
• Curtis Taylor, 51, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a probation hold.
• Kellie Saul, 29, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Tuesday on two warrants for violation of terms and conditions and on two warrants for breach of conditions.
• Lanny Berntson Jr., 46, Tyndall, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold.
• Lacie Olson, 27, Irene, was arrested Tuesday on a probation hold and on warrants for breach of conditions and failure to appear.
