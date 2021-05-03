The Yankton School Board will hear proposals at a special meeting Tuesday, regarding a districtwide facilities condition assessment.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the Yankton High School main theater, 1801 Summit Street. The proceedings are open to the public. Masks are required to attend in person.
To view the meeting via livestream, visit the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board.
The three presenters include: Koch Hazard at 5 p.m.; Co-op Architecture/DLR Group at 6 p.m.; and JLG Architects at 7 p.m.
The three groups were selected out of nine who responded to a request for proposal (RFP) from the school district. The RFP was for a facilities condition assessment with an emphasis on early childhood education. Proposals were reviewed by the Buildings & Grounds Committee, which selected the three finalists, according to the agenda.
