As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the National Weather Service in conjunction with local Emergency Management offices, will be doing a mock Tornado Drill on Wednesday April 21, 2021. The mock Tornado Drill will be held across South Dakota.
Here is what will happen that day. At 10:15 a.m. the National Weather Service will issue a test tornado warning, meaning a tornado has been indicated by radar or spotted by trained storm spotters. In addition, local officials will test all the sirens in Yankton County if weather allows. They will also set off all the Fire/EMS pagers using the ALL CALL tones just as if it were a real event. For the tornado warning, if you own a NOAA weather radio, it should also go off.
What should you do? Talk with your family about what you would do if this was a real situation. Where would you seek shelter at home or at school or even outside? Also, be sure to form a plan on how you would contact each other after the event was over. Take a look at some of Yankton County Office of Emergency Management’s (YCOEM) Spring Weather tips or its Tornado Book which helps you explain tornado safety to kids. Both are on YCOEM website at http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/custom/emergency-management.
The National Weather Service (NWS) will be holding virtual training class on Severe Weather Awareness/ Spotter classes. It’s informative and interactive and free to all. The class lasts roughly two hours. Here is the link to the classes: https://noaa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=0e4a577ce27d49dfa4d2799add1a9713.
For information on storms or other topics, be sure to follow YCOEM on Facebook #YanktonCountyEmergencyManagement or on Twitter @YanktonCoEM.
If you have questions or want more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.