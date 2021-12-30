BROOKINGS — From history conferences to indigenous culture lessons, South Dakota Humanities Council grants support a variety of projects. SDHC recently approved five such grants, distributing $30,000 to organizations around the state who will use the funds to provide South Dakotans with noteworthy humanities programs.
Successful applicants submit projects led by humanities professionals and featuring humanities as a central focus of their program, event, or research project. Grant requests for more than $2,000 are considered twice a year. The next deadline for applications is Feb. 28, 2022. SDHC considers requests for $2,000 or less on a rolling basis, awarding grants as funding permits.
Area Awardees
• The University of South Dakota Department of English in Vermillion was awarded $6,425 for the 29th Northern Plains Conference on Early British Literature, which will be held April 21-23 at Muenster University Center. The annual regional conference, featuring presentations, discussions, and social gatherings, is dedicated to the study of English literature from the Medieval through the Romantic periods. It offers a unique opportunity within the field of English studies to create and foster connections across regional higher-ed institutions, educate and inform students on the current state of studies in early British literature, and apprise the public of the valuable humanities work being conducted at their local universities.
• Yankton County Historical Society, Inc. in Yankton received $8,320 to add an all-inclusive narrative to the existing Lewis and Clark Expedition exhibit currently on display at the Mead Cultural Education Center in Yankton. Grant funds will be used to pay scholar fees for cultural content discussions and create two banners for the existing exhibit. These banners will focus on the history and culture of the Oceti Sakowin and Ihanktonwan Native Nation prior to and during the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Additional information will be collected to be included in an audio tour script of the exhibit. The public event is scheduled for Sept. 10.
To read more about the South Dakota Humanities Council’s grant application process and to apply, visit sdhumanities.org/grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.