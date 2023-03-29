Cedar Co. Escapee Gets Two Years In Prison

HARTINGTON, Neb. — During Monday’s sentencing, Samantha Fredericksen gave a simple statement about fleeing the Cedar County Jail and leading a high-speed chase in a stolen county vehicle.
“I just want to say I’m sorry,” she told District Court Judge Bryan Meismer.
The Sioux City, Iowa, resident appeared Monday in Cedar County District Court. The hearing was scheduled as a pre-trial conference on nine charges related to the Sept. 1, 2022, series of events starting at the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
Instead, Fredericksen pleaded guilty to one count of escape and one count of theft by unlawful taking. As part of a deal, she changed her original “not guilty” plea to “guilty” on the two charges. In exchange, the prosecution dropped seven other counts against her.
Meismer sentenced her to two years in prison on each count, running concurrently (at the same time). In addition, she must repay Cedar County $5,140 for damage to the stolen emergency manager’s pickup valued at approximately $40,000.
Meismer noted each of the two Class 2A felonies carries a maximum 20-year sentence. He reminded Fredericksen that the court wasn’t bound to the plea agreement. In addition, he could take the dropped charges into account for sentencing.
Prior to the current charges, Fredericksen was already serving time in Cedar County for third-degree assault, disturbing the peace and failure to appear while on bond.
Her Iowa driver’s license was suspended, and she doesn’t have a valid Nebraska driver’s license, according to court records.
Yankton defense attorney Nicole Brandt requested that Meismer consider her client’s remorse and willingness to plead guilty to two felony counts. Brandt also asked that Fredericksen receive credit for 166 days served in jail and undergo a mental evaluation during her sentence.
“I ask that the court follow the plea agreement,” Brandt told the judge. “My client takes responsibility for her actions.”
The sentencing ended several months of court appearances, including one incident in which Fredericksen acted confused when addressing the judge in the courtroom.
Meismer granted Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney’s motion to consolidate the charges into one proceeding.
The incidents started when Fredericksen pushed aside a jailer who was serving the prisoner breakfast in her cell, according to court records. Fredericksen refused to return upon command, fled the facility, unsuccessfully sought to steal the jailer’s vehicle and instead stole a county pickup.
Fredericksen then led authorities on a pursuit across northeast Nebraska. The high-speed chase through Cedar and Wayne counties reached 105 miles per hour, with Fredericksen showing a “willful disregard for other motorists,” according to court documents.
Authorities say the defendant took multiple actions to evade arrest, such as speeding, running through stop signs and driving left of center nearly to the ditch of the opposite lane. She later abandoned the stolen vehicle, and she was ultimately captured by law enforcement in a field.
When a deputy approached Fredericksen, she held out a pencil in a “stabbing stance,” according to court documents. The deputy powered on his taser, but she complied with his orders without its use and offered no further resistance.
During Monday’s proceedings, Meismer said he normally orders and reviews a pre-sentence investigation. However, the defendant said she wanted to proceed with sentencing at that time.
Fredericksen initially pleaded not guilty to all the charges, eight in one case and a single count in the other. The dropped charges included:
• Operating a motor vehicle to flee (avoid arrest), a Class 4 felony with a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $10,000 fine;
• Obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and $1,000 fine;
• Willful reckless driving, driving with a revoked license and no valid operator’s license, each a Class 3 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of three months in jail and a $500 fine;
• Stop-sign violation and driving left of center, both traffic violations with a fine.
In closing comments, Meismer said she could be released in a matter of months given Nebraska’s laws on minimum sentences, her time already served in jail and any “good time” while incarcerated in prison.
“In six or seven months, we could close the books on these files,” he said.
After the Cedar County Jail escape, Fredericksen was housed at the Antelope County Jail in Neligh, Nebraska, on $100,000 bond at 10%.
After Monday’s sentencing, she was transported to the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York.
