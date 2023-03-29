Cedar Co. Escapee Gets Two Years In Prison
Courtesy Photo

HARTINGTON, Neb. — During Monday’s sentencing, Samantha Fredericksen gave a simple statement about fleeing the Cedar County Jail and leading a high-speed chase in a stolen county vehicle.

“I just want to say I’m sorry,” she told District Court Judge Bryan Meismer.

