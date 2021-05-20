Yankton School Board Adjusts Mask Policy

The Yankton School Board voted Thursday to allow vaccinated students, staff and visitors to go unmasked indoors for Yankton School District (YSD) summer activities.
The change also requires unvaccinated students, staff and visitors to mask indoors. Fully vaccinated students, staff and visitors will have the option of masking or unmasking indoors, pending verification of vaccination, according to the school board’s agenda.
The new policy conforms to updated guidelines announced last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” according to the CDC website.
“If they have been vaccinated and they don’t want to mask, then it’s as simple as showing us that you’ve been vaccinated,” YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle told the Press & Dakotan. “I mean, they get a (vaccination) card, and with today’s technology with kids, frankly, they take a picture and, ‘Here it is.’ So, there’s that avenue.”
Also, the school board’s action gives administrators authority to change masking and COVID-19 protocols for the Yankton School District throughout the summer months should the CDC make additional updates to its guidelines.
Most of the people affected by the decision are children ages 12 and under attending Extended School Year (ESY) and students attending school district activity camps, Kindle said.
YSD Athletic Director Ryan Mors confirmed that there would be boys and girls basketball programs in the schools during June and July and that they would include youth ages 12 and under. He also said that masking would not be required indoors at all times for those participants.
“Masks have been taken off by our athletes while they’re practicing and while they’re competing,” he said. “We’ve been doing that consistently all school year long.”
Board member Terry Crandall expressed concern about enforcing the new masking policy.
“In this situation, there’s a discrete group that is privileged not to wear a mask,” he said. “I think this experiment we’ll have over the summer will probably give us a lot of information regarding how well we can or cannot enforce a policy that has two different groups in which we are enforcing it one way for one group and one for the other.”
Also, school board member Frani Kieffer raised a concern regarding potential confusion with having different standards for ESY students and their teachers.
ESY will probably involve less than 30 students, some high school aged, YSD Director of Student Services Kathy Wagner told the board.
“At any time, they may be in a group of five students in a room,” she said. “I honestly don’t think our ESY teachers will have a problem wearing a mask and setting that example, if that’s what it takes.”
Also, she said that students who receive services for articulation or language therapy might do better being able to see the teacher unmasked.
Lastly, Kindle said that he thought the school district has a responsibility to those students that have vaccinated and their parents.
“I think that’s what’s important here. It kind of pats people on the back for doing the vaccination, and, by the way, CDC is saying it and our Department of Health is saying it.” he said. “If you vaccinate, it’s an incentive right now to not have a mask on indoors.”
The policy shift is expected to set the tone for summer activities and for the new school year as well.
“The recommendation in front of you carries us through the summer months until we get to our August school board meeting,” Kindle said. “Then, at our August school board meeting, we’ll have a bigger discussion about what fall holds for us far as masking and all the other protocols we’ve put in place.”
In the fall, YSD will remain consistent and continue to follow CDC guidelines, he said.
“Many of the things that they suggested schools do or recommended doing, we did, and we’ve been in school all year,” Kindle said. “That’s going to be our guiding light as we move forward into next fall.”
He added that the falling COVID numbers in the community are an indication that there is value in continuing on the path YSD has taken.
Kindle was also asked by the media about an incident last week in which someone put anti-vaccination fliers on all the cars in the parking lots at Yankton high School. The fliers were titled, “Just Say Nope To The Poke,” and told students that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine would open them up to myriad side effects. Rather than referring readers to medical websites, the flier refers them to www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com, a political website.
“We were not very happy about that. They had no permission to do that and there’s board policy on any kind of solicitation like that,” he said. “I would have been very upset as a parent if my kid would have come home with one of those fliers, ‘And, by the way, it ended up on my car in the school parking lot.’”
Police are investigating the matter because the school parking lot is private property, Kindle said.
“From our perspective, they violated a policy of ours, we don’t want that happening and whoever did it should respect that,” he said. “At some point, we could really dig into this, find out who it is once the investigation is done and we could look at no-trespassing charges.”
For now, the case remains in the hands of investigators.
Also Thursday, the school board voted to hire a new Junior Kindergarten teacher for the 2021-2022 school year. The school district is experiencing the highest enrollments in the history of the Jr. K program and administrators are recommending adding another section to the program. The teacher position could eventually become permanent.
For more information on the updated CDC guidelines, visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html.
