SDSU Extension Climate Outlook: Cool Temperatures Likely To Continue In May
lesliea65265 - stock.adobe.com

BROOKINGS — Temperatures are likely to remain cooler than average in May for northern South Dakota, according to a recent report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center. Spring and summer precipitation remains a challenge to forecasters this year, with a lot of uncertainty in the months ahead.

“The last three months have been colder than average across South Dakota,” says Laura Edwards, South Dakota State University Extension State Climatologist. “The outlook for May indicates that we are likely to continue with cooler temperatures as compared to normal, at least for northern South Dakota.”

