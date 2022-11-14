User input has been key to flexibility and innovation in planning the Yankton School Districts (YSD) Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC).
At a meeting of the Yankton School Board Monday, Val Peterson of Wold Architects and Engineers gave a detailed status update on development of the new ECDC.
One of the main design parameters included flexibility options and interactive spaces that promote collaboration and curiosity, Peterson said, adding that it applies to staff as well as student areas.
Also, the planning committee wanted the space to be designed to promote a sense of belonging and community throughout, she said.
Of note Monday, was the concept of FLAs (flexible learning areas) that the planning committee wanted for small and large groups of students or staff, Peterson said as she reviewed an updated map of the facility’s floor plans.
“The green areas are our educational learning houses (or wings) with classrooms that surround flexible learning areas in the middle,” she said. “On the main level, we have our preschool rooms and our Junior-K rooms and then a swing room in the middle that can flex between being a Junior-K room and a preschool room.”
The swing room will access both houses.
“The group decided we should (also) have some openness with some operable walls,” Peterson said. “So, (we have) the ability to close off but also the ability to flex open to do some grade-level or house learning activities.”
The group also wanted classes occurring in adjacent rooms to be able to have an adjoining door if the teachers decide that’s appropriate, she said.
“How that interconnection works, the design group actually left up to the users,” Peterson said.
Also, teachers will be officed out of their teacher collaboration area rather than in a dedicated classroom, but they can choose what room to educate the students in, based on what they are learning at that moment, she said.
“This has been a remarkable process,” said Yankton School Board President Terry Crandall. “It was such a collaborative effort and enabled the users to help design the educational process of the building — not just giving a user a box and saying, ‘OK, deal with your box.’”
Also Tuesday, administrators presented information regarding the YSD Report Card for the 2021-2022 school year.
Before presenting the data, Curriculum Director Nicole Valnes explained that statistics for student growth would not be available because, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the required three consecutive years of data is not available.
In recent years, the state has added progress of English language learners (ELL) to the report card.
For 2021-2022, ELL students on track were at 35%; ELL students who exited the program were 17%
All ELL students take Access Testing to gauge proficiency over their five-year period in the program, she said. Of the 65 students in the ELL program, 17 were new to the school district and had never tested before.
“That means that these percentages were based only on 48 students,” Valnes said. “When you have a small population, the percentages can be skewed because one student makes up a larger percentage of 100%.”
This year, there is no overall School Performance Index score for ELL, she said.
State testing is done with grades 3-8 and 11. Results for the 2021-2022 school year districtwide are as follows:
• student performance: English language arts 58% (state average 51%); mathematics 47% (state average 43%); science results will be published in January;
• student attendance rate: 95%;
• high school completion rate: 99%;
• college and career readiness: 68%;
Scores for individual schools are accessible through the Yankton School District website at: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/page/sarcs.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Yankton High School teacher Taylor Olson and YSD Director of Student Services Jerome Klimisch updated the school board on Special Education Transition Services on English as a Second Language (ESL);
• the School Board heard a presentation on school finance regarding teacher and cash balance accountability reporting;
• the school board approved a revised Career and Technical Education (CTE) curriculum guide for the school district;
• the school board authorized and amended tax levy request which included calculations for the growth factor for capital outlay as per the updated 2016 funding formula.
