Laurel Murder Suspect Bound Over To District Court
de Art - stock.adobe.com

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with quadruple murder last August has been bound over to district court for a January arraignment.

Jason Jones waived his right to a preliminary hearing this week in Cedar County Court. He is charged with committing the crimes in Laurel, allegedly killing neighbor Michele Ebeling in her home and setting her house on fire, then allegedly killing Gene and Janet Twiford and their daughter, Dana, a short time later in their home and setting that structure on fire.

