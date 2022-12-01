Laurel Murder Suspect Bound Over To District Court

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with quadruple murder last August has been bound over to district court for a January arraignment.
Jason Jones waived his right to a preliminary hearing this week in Cedar County Court. He is charged with committing the crimes in Laurel, allegedly killing neighbor Michele Ebeling in her home and setting her house on fire, then allegedly killing Gene and Janet Twiford and their daughter, Dana, a short time later in their home and setting that structure on fire.
Jones faces four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. The murder charges carry a sentence of either the death penalty or life imprisonment.
In Nebraska, felony cases originate in county court. The defendant is entitled to a preliminary hearing, which determines if sufficient evidence exists to show the accused may have committed the crime(s). If probable cause is found, the case is bound over to magistrate court.
On Monday, Jones’s attorney filed his waiver of a preliminary hearing. County Court Judge Douglas Luebe approved the waiver Tuesday and ordered Jones bound over to district court.
Under Luebe’s order, Jones is scheduled to appear Jan. 23 in district court.
In a separate case, Cedar County District Judge Bryan Meismer on Thursday upheld his decision to sign protection orders for three Laurel residents — Brian Welch and Alan and Sherry Pallas — against Jones’ wife, Carrie Jones of Laurel.
During Thursday’s hearing, Welch said he had lived with Ebeling, his fiancé, at the time of the murder. However, he has since moved to a safehouse. Their former residence, located across the street from the Jones home, has since been razed.
The Pallases continue living at their home, about a block from the Jones residence.
The three plaintiffs said they feared for their safety because of Carrie Jones’ alleged threatening actions toward them and the fact that she owns a handgun.
Carrie Jones requested Thursday’s hearing to determine whether the one-year protection orders should remain in force. Jones spoke for about 45 minutes, both defending herself and her actions while also raising questions about the accuracy of the plaintiff’s statements.
Carrie Jones addressed the three protection orders, one at a time. For the first order, she outlined her whereabouts at a different location during the time of one alleged confrontation. She addressed the other plaintiffs’ claims about disputes and exchanges.
In the end, Meismer said he would keep the protection orders in force for the same reasons he signed them in the first place. The judge said he wasn’t taking sides, and he would normally tell the parties to work out disagreements among themselves.
However, he noted the unusual and emotional circumstances surrounding the Laurel deaths, including Carrie Jones as the defendant’s wife.
She does not face any charges so far in the case.
The plaintiffs didn’t respond to Jones’ presentations as she made them. After Meismer announced his decision, Alan Pallas briefly addressed the court about his reasons for obtaining a protection order and the timing of his request.
Meismer said he felt keeping the protection orders in place maintained a boundary or separation among the parties, or as much as possible in the Cedar County community of 1,000 residents.
The judge encouraged the disputing parties to maintain their distance from each other.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office provided additional security during Thursday’s proceedings. Sheriff Larry Koranda remained at the front of the courtroom, off to the side of the two sides sitting in front of the judge, while Deputy Chad Claussen used a metal wand to check spectators for weapons.
