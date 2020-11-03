Yankton Elks Lodge earned a $3,500 grant from the Elks National Foundation. The lodge ordered 150 coats through Hanson-Briggs Advertising and distributed the coats to elementary students Oct. 28.
The lodge received an additional $1,000 this year due to COVID-19.
Yankton earned the grant because sufficient number of members contributed to the Elks National Foundation last year to meet the national goal.
Funds donated to the Elks National Foundation are never spent but added to the endowment. Only the interest earned on the endowment is used for such charitable endeavors. Anyone can donate to the fund. Donations may be directed to Yankton Elks Lodge, 504 West 27th St., Yankton, and the donations will be directed to the Foundation in Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.