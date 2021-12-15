Yankton Public Schools Announce Early Dismissal

Due to projected dangerous wind and precipitation forecast for later in the day, the Yankton School District (YSD) will have an early dismissal today (Wednesday) at 2:30 p.m.
There will be afternoon preschool at Webster Elementary School and afternoon early childhood preschool at Stewart Elementary School.
Preschool-12 grade students will be released at 2:30 p.m. YSD busses will run accordingly.
