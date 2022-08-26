LINCOLN, Neb. — Due to a change in guidelines, Nebraskans that qualify for SNAP now also qualify for Head Start and Early Head Start.
Head Start is a federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from birth to age 5 from low-income families by enhancing their cognitive, social and emotional development. Many Head Start programs also provide Early Head Start programs that serve infants, toddlers, pregnant women and their families.
