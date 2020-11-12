PIERRE — The Executive Board for the SD Legislature will hold its sixth meeting of the 2020 interim on Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17. Start times are 10 a.m. (CT) and 9 a.m. (CT), respectively. The meeting will be conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings and remain at least six feet apart.
The November meeting includes interim committee reports, a follow-up to previous program evaluations, review of Lean Contracts, presentation of LRC Issue Memorandums, and discussion on preparations for the 2021 Legislative Session, including a progress report from the 2021 Session Planning Subcommittee.
The full agenda is available on the LRC website: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/126802.pdf.
