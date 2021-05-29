Huether Family Aquatics Center Opens

Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center debuted Saturday with a special event to kick off its opening weekend.
A ceremony, which was held late Saturday morning, included a ribbon cutting and several “first” events. More than 100 people were on hand, despite temperatures being in the low 50s with breezy conditions. However, the water was heated to approximately 83 degrees, making for comfortable swimming.
Saturday’s activities were open to donors and sponsors of the project, along with city staff and contest winners.
On Sunday, the aquatics center will be open for those with season passes, which can also be purchased at the gate.
The facility will be open to the general public starting Monday.
