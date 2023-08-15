The body of a male was found over the weekend near Gavins Point Dam, but authorities don’t suspect criminal activity.
The man was found Sunday in a vehicle parked near the wall north of the spillway, according to Cedar County (Nebraska) Sheriff Larry Koranda.
While located north of the Missouri River, the site where the body was found lies in Cedar County, Koranda said.
The man’s body was reported Sunday morning, Koranda said. Authorities didn’t find any sign of foul play and believe the man died of natural causes, he added.
The sheriff didn’t have the man’s name immediately available.
