SIOUX FALLS — During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month in June, the Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota is hosting the Rally for Access to Alzheimer’s Treatment in Fawick Park on Sunday, June 11.
The rally is one of 50 state rallies taking place this month, urging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to change its policy, preventing those with early-stage Alzheimer’s from accessing FDA-approved treatments.
