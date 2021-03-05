WAKONDA — The annual District 8 Spring Meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Wakonda for Legionnaires from Turner, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson and Yankton counties.
The social will being at 1 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 2 p.m. in the Wakonda Post Home. Alsen Post 44 is in charge of arrangements.
Participants will elect County Commanders and Vice Commanders in the District for one-year terms during the business meeting.
The District 8 Auxiliary will hold its meeting at 2 p.m. the same day.
