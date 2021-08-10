Stop by the Yankton Community Library on Aug. 12-14 to create a craft of your choice. The library will be providing a smorgasbord of materials for kids and families to use their imaginations and create works of art. There will be some craft kits available, or you can use your imagination and craft materials to create something new.
The craft buffet will be open:
• Thursday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.,
• Friday, Aug. 13, from 12:30-4:30 p.m.,
• and Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
This program is free with no registration required. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.