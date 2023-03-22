VERMILLION — After weeks of turmoil that began when the Vermillion City Council read a proclamation with key passages removed naming February as Black History Month, City Council members agreed at their noon meeting Monday to reintroduce a fully restored proclamation at their regular meeting later that evening.
Mayor Jon Cole, who altered the proclamation before it was first read in early February, read the reissued proclamation at the beginning of Monday night’s meeting in city hall.
He and members of the City Council were both thanked and criticized by local citizens during the time set aside for public input.
Restored to the document was this paragraph:
“WHEREAS, we refuse to forget the dark chapters of this country’s legacy of slavery, violence, and institutional and structural racism that Black and African Americans have endured in the past and still continue to encounter today; that acts of racism and their consequences must not be ignored; that discrimination or violence based on identity conflicts with our core values as a community; and …”
The reissued proclamation also talked about this year’s theme of Black History Month. Cole edited any mention of the theme when the document was originally issued in February. The new proclamation states:
“WHEREAS, the 2023 Black History Month theme is “Black Resistance,” a theme that explores how African Americans have addressed historic and ongoing disadvantage and oppression and serves as a call to all to study the history of Black Americans’ responses to establish safe spaces where Black life can be sustained, fortified, and respected; and …”
Leslie Gerrish, a Vermillion businesswoman, began her public input by leading the audience at Monday’s meeting in a round of applause to show appreciation to the council for reintroducing the proclamation in full.
“I wanted us to have a new proclamation read and so I do appreciate you guys taking that into consideration and doing the right thing,” she said. “I have two other points to make on proclamations … I just really hope you are considering a process — a true, transparent process — for proclamations. It’s one of those things that we maybe didn’t need for a while, but we really need one and I encourage you to utilize the talents of our city staff and other cities.”
Gerrish also volunteered her services as a concerned citizen to help with that process.
“Once we know the steps, once we know how it becomes an actual proclamation read here, then I think we’ll understand and I think that will be beneficial for you and beneficial for all of us,” she said.
Gerrish also talked about the “tangled web that has been weaved” ever since the altered Black History Month proclamation was read in early February.
“It seems that the situation that has transpired over the past six weeks, at best, is just confusion as to local government responsibilities and what certain people can do and leadership responsibilities, or, if not, just blatant lies,” she said. “We don’t need to agree with you, but we need to trust you and we need YOU to be able to trust each other.”
The Vermillion City Council wasn’t made aware of the changes Cole made to the proclamation until Councilwoman Julia Hellwege noticed that parts were omitted and asked the mayor about the changes during the council’s Feb. 6 noon meeting.
Gerrish urged council members to fully consider what has happened in the community during the last month-and-a-half and to talk with one another.
“Thank you for listening to your constituents on this, but also, more importantly, you report to us and we need you to be honest and to say things that actually happened and tell us the truth,” Gerrish said.
After public input on the proclamation restoration had ended, Councilman Rich Holland noted that steps will be taken to avoid such problems in the future.
“We already initiated (the) Policy and Procedures (Committee) to determine how to structure the proclamations, so that the council has ample time to study them and understand them,” he said. “Thank you to the CWC for bringing this to our attention.”
Several members of the University of South Dakota’s Cultural Wellness Coalition (CWC) were in the audience at Monday night’s meeting. The CWC is dedicated to promoting awareness of cultural exchanges among students, staff and faculty members of the University of South Dakota, and the local community.
The organization visited the City Council at its Feb. 20 and March 6 meetings, urging that the proclamation be reintroduced in its complete form, with the wording removed by the mayor restored. The council took no action after hearing those requests.
“I thank the CWC so much for their grace … and for their leadership and for the community for rallying behind them,” Gerrish said. “They certainly led in a way that we all wanted to follow.”
Eileen Thournir, who started an online petition drive asking that the omitted text of the proclamation be restored, also spoke. The electronic petition was transformed into a print version that filled a full page of last week’s Vermillion Plain Talk and contained more than 270 signatures.
“I’m going to hopefully speak for everyone that signed this,” she said, holding up a copy of the ad, “and there were (signatures) that just couldn’t get fitted to the newspaper, by the way. There were many more that signed the petition online.”
“It restores my faith in the government listening to the people,” Thournir said, describing the impact the council had by reading a full version of the proclamation Monday. She thanked council members for their action.
Fighting back tears, she added, “I really want to thank the Cultural Wellness Coalition from USD for what they did … I thought they were very articulate; they were graceful in what they said.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.