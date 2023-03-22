Vermillion Commission
Vermillion businesswoman Leslie Gerrish addresses the Vermillion City Council Monday night shortly after a restored Black History Month proclamation was read by Mayor Jon Cole. “Thank you for listening to your constituents on this, but also, more importantly, you report to us and we need you to be honest and to say things that actually happened and tell us the truth,” she said.

 Courtesy Of The City Of Vermillion

VERMILLION — After weeks of turmoil that began when the Vermillion City Council read a proclamation with key passages removed naming February as Black History Month, City Council members agreed at their noon meeting Monday to reintroduce a fully restored proclamation at their regular meeting later that evening.

Mayor Jon Cole, who altered the proclamation before it was first read in early February, read the reissued proclamation at the beginning of Monday night’s meeting in city hall.

